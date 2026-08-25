King Kovu Price Today

The live King Kovu (LAZY) price today is $ 0.01174269, with a 6.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01174269 per LAZY.

King Kovu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 111,107, with a circulating supply of 9.62M LAZY. During the last 24 hours, LAZY traded between $ 0.01104521 (low) and $ 0.01220179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01783687, while the all-time low was $ 0.00219892.

In short-term performance, LAZY moved -1.02% in the last hour and +52.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 519.50.

King Kovu (LAZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.11K$ 111.11K $ 111.11K Volume (24H) $ 519.50$ 519.50 $ 519.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.90K$ 219.90K $ 219.90K Circulation Supply 9.62M 9.62M 9.62M Total Supply 19,034,129.0 19,034,129.0 19,034,129.0

The current Market Cap of King Kovu is $ 111.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 519.50. The circulating supply of LAZY is 9.62M, with a total supply of 19034129.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.90K.