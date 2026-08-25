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The live King Kovu price today is 0.01174269 USD.LAZY market cap is 111,107 USD. Track real-time LAZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live King Kovu price today is 0.01174269 USD.LAZY market cap is 111,107 USD. Track real-time LAZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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King Kovu Logo

King Kovu Price (LAZY)

Unlisted

1 LAZY to USD Live Price:

$0.01174269
$0.01174269$0.01174269
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
King Kovu (LAZY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:34:10 (UTC+8)

King Kovu Price Today

The live King Kovu (LAZY) price today is $ 0.01174269, with a 6.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01174269 per LAZY.

King Kovu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 111,107, with a circulating supply of 9.62M LAZY. During the last 24 hours, LAZY traded between $ 0.01104521 (low) and $ 0.01220179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01783687, while the all-time low was $ 0.00219892.

In short-term performance, LAZY moved -1.02% in the last hour and +52.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 519.50.

King Kovu (LAZY) Market Information

$ 111.11K
$ 111.11K$ 111.11K

$ 519.50
$ 519.50$ 519.50

$ 219.90K
$ 219.90K$ 219.90K

9.62M
9.62M 9.62M

19,034,129.0
19,034,129.0 19,034,129.0

The current Market Cap of King Kovu is $ 111.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 519.50. The circulating supply of LAZY is 9.62M, with a total supply of 19034129.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.90K.

King Kovu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01104521
$ 0.01104521$ 0.01104521
24H Low
$ 0.01220179
$ 0.01220179$ 0.01220179
24H High

$ 0.01104521
$ 0.01104521$ 0.01104521

$ 0.01220179
$ 0.01220179$ 0.01220179

$ 0.01783687
$ 0.01783687$ 0.01783687

$ 0.00219892
$ 0.00219892$ 0.00219892

-1.02%

+6.36%

+52.13%

+52.13%

Price Prediction for King Kovu

King Kovu (LAZY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LAZY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
King Kovu (LAZY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of King Kovu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price King Kovu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LAZY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking King Kovu Price Prediction.

What is King Kovu (LAZY)

$LAZY is a utility token built on the Base network, designed to power community-driven experiences and applications across the Lazy Lions ecosystem. It is used for membership access, in-game participation, digital collectibles, and reward systems. The token is integrated into various products including leaderboards, games, reroll mechanics for NFTs, and upcoming digital commerce tools. $LAZY supports decentralized engagement by enabling holders to participate in ecosystem governance and future unlocks through staking or locking mechanisms. The project aims to combine entertainment, loyalty, and digital ownership into a cohesive on-chain experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

King Kovu (LAZY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base Ecosystem

About King Kovu

What is King Kovu trading right now?

Current price: ₦15.9470924111102124552000, with a price movement of 6.35% over the last 24 hours.

Is LAZY attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Base Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the King Kovu market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about LAZY?

With 9617320.900177663 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does King Kovu compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦24.2232584028837868696000 and ATL of ₦2.9862306204658786336000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is King Kovu being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate King Kovu's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About King Kovu

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:34:10 (UTC+8)

King Kovu (LAZY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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