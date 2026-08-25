Kinetic Kollective Price Today

The live Kinetic Kollective (NEBO) price today is $ 0.284595, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEBO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.284595 per NEBO.

Kinetic Kollective currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 339,690, with a circulating supply of 1.19M NEBO. During the last 24 hours, NEBO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 35.29, while the all-time low was $ 0.205303.

In short-term performance, NEBO moved -- in the last hour and +34.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 284.02.

Kinetic Kollective (NEBO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 339.69K$ 339.69K $ 339.69K Volume (24H) $ 284.02$ 284.02 $ 284.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 640.34K$ 640.34K $ 640.34K Circulation Supply 1.19M 1.19M 1.19M Total Supply 2,250,000.0 2,250,000.0 2,250,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kinetic Kollective is $ 339.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 284.02. The circulating supply of NEBO is 1.19M, with a total supply of 2250000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 640.34K.