Kindred Labs Price Today

The live Kindred Labs (KIN) price today is $ 0.00221277, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00221277 per KIN.

Kindred Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 325,691, with a circulating supply of 147.19M KIN. During the last 24 hours, KIN traded between $ 0.00214133 (low) and $ 0.00223919 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11089, while the all-time low was $ 0.0018311.

In short-term performance, KIN moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.05K.

Kindred Labs (KIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 325.69K$ 325.69K $ 325.69K Volume (24H) $ 7.05K$ 7.05K $ 7.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.21M$ 2.21M $ 2.21M Circulation Supply 147.19M 147.19M 147.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindred Labs is $ 325.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.05K. The circulating supply of KIN is 147.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.21M.