Kindra by virtuals Price Today

The live Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) price today is $ 0, with a 59.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KINDRA.

Kindra by virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 285,895, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KINDRA. During the last 24 hours, KINDRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KINDRA moved -1.79% in the last hour and +70.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.33K.

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 285.90K$ 285.90K $ 285.90K Volume (24H) $ 10.33K$ 10.33K $ 10.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 285.90K$ 285.90K $ 285.90K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindra by virtuals is $ 285.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.33K. The circulating supply of KINDRA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 285.90K.