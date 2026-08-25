Kind Cat Token Price Today

The live Kind Cat Token (KIND) price today is $ 0, with a 6.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIND.

Kind Cat Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,748, with a circulating supply of 936.36M KIND. During the last 24 hours, KIND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00305749, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIND moved -2.34% in the last hour and -3.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.24K.

Kind Cat Token (KIND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.75K$ 219.75K $ 219.75K Volume (24H) $ 1.24K$ 1.24K $ 1.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.75K$ 219.75K $ 219.75K Circulation Supply 936.36M 936.36M 936.36M Total Supply 936,359,963.1020343 936,359,963.1020343 936,359,963.1020343

The current Market Cap of Kind Cat Token is $ 219.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.24K. The circulating supply of KIND is 936.36M, with a total supply of 936359963.1020343. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.75K.