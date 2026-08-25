What is today's price of Kimchi Coin (KIMCHI)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 29.13%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KIMCHI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KIMCHI is 10000000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Kimchi Coin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KIMCHI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Kimchi Coin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦77726303.51797432272000, positioning Kimchi Coin at rank #6141 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KIMCHI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Kimchi Coin?

The recent price movement of 29.13% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,IP Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.