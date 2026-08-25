Kimchi Price Today

The live Kimchi (KIMCHI) price today is $ 0, with a 34.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIMCHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIMCHI.

Kimchi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,876, with a circulating supply of 1.00T KIMCHI. During the last 24 hours, KIMCHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIMCHI moved +2.74% in the last hour and +67.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kimchi (KIMCHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.88K$ 147.88K $ 147.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.88K$ 147.88K $ 147.88K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kimchi is $ 147.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIMCHI is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.88K.