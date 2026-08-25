Kima Network Price Today

The live Kima Network (KIMA) price today is $ 0.0015373, with a 64.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0015373 per KIMA.

Kima Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 320,923, with a circulating supply of 208.75M KIMA. During the last 24 hours, KIMA traded between $ 0.00153733 (low) and $ 0.00454425 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.092, while the all-time low was $ 0.00124231.

In short-term performance, KIMA moved -0.00% in the last hour and -38.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 322.01.

Kima Network (KIMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 320.92K$ 320.92K $ 320.92K Volume (24H) $ 322.01$ 322.01 $ 322.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 322.84K$ 322.84K $ 322.84K Circulation Supply 208.75M 208.75M 208.75M Total Supply 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kima Network is $ 320.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 322.01. The circulating supply of KIMA is 208.75M, with a total supply of 210000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 322.84K.