Kill Zero Price Today

The live Kill Zero (K0) price today is $ 0, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current K0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per K0.

Kill Zero currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 97,359, with a circulating supply of 7.64B K0. During the last 24 hours, K0 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, K0 moved -0.48% in the last hour and +17.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kill Zero (K0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.36K$ 97.36K $ 97.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.36K$ 97.36K $ 97.36K Circulation Supply 7.64B 7.64B 7.64B Total Supply 7,640,354,721.073351 7,640,354,721.073351 7,640,354,721.073351

The current Market Cap of Kill Zero is $ 97.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of K0 is 7.64B, with a total supply of 7640354721.073351. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.36K.