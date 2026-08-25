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The live Kill Zero price today is 0 USD.K0 market cap is 97,359 USD. Track real-time K0 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kill Zero price today is 0 USD.K0 market cap is 97,359 USD. Track real-time K0 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Kill Zero Logo

Kill Zero Price (K0)

Unlisted

1 K0 to USD Live Price:

$0.00001271
$0.00001271$0.00001271
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kill Zero (K0) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:32:01 (UTC+8)

Kill Zero Price Today

The live Kill Zero (K0) price today is $ 0, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current K0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per K0.

Kill Zero currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 97,359, with a circulating supply of 7.64B K0. During the last 24 hours, K0 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, K0 moved -0.48% in the last hour and +17.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kill Zero (K0) Market Information

$ 97.36K
$ 97.36K$ 97.36K

--
----

$ 97.36K
$ 97.36K$ 97.36K

7.64B
7.64B 7.64B

7,640,354,721.073351
7,640,354,721.073351 7,640,354,721.073351

The current Market Cap of Kill Zero is $ 97.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of K0 is 7.64B, with a total supply of 7640354721.073351. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.36K.

Kill Zero Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.48%

+0.28%

+17.02%

+17.02%

Price Prediction for Kill Zero

Kill Zero (K0) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of K0 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kill Zero (K0) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kill Zero could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kill Zero will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for K0 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kill Zero Price Prediction.

What is Kill Zero (K0)

Kill Zero is a meme token dedicated to the mission of eliminating zeros. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain and was created by a developer who is fed up with rug pulls, pump and dump schemes, and honeypots. The intention is to create a level playing field for all investors. Kill Zero is minted in a fair manner, and the founder, an experienced BSC developer, has a proven track record with projects that have reached more than 2000x returns. You can check their history on their Twitter account.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kill Zero (K0) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Kill Zero

What is Kill Zero about?

Kill Zero is a meme token dedicated to eliminating zeros. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain and was created by a developer who is fed up with rug pulls, pump and dump schemes, and honeypots. The intention is to create a level playing field for all investors.

What makes Kill Zero unique?

Kill Zero is minted in a fair manner, and the founder, an experienced BSC developer, has a proven track record with projects that have reached more than 2000x returns.

What is the current price of Kill Zero?

Kill Zero is priced at ₦, shifting 0.28% today.

How fast is the K0 community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Kill Zero's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is K0's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does K0 compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦ and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 7640354721.073351 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kill Zero

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:32:01 (UTC+8)

Kill Zero (K0) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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