KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL Price Today

The live KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL (KBBB) price today is $ 0, with a 6.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current KBBB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KBBB.

KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,880, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M KBBB. During the last 24 hours, KBBB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.065428, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KBBB moved -0.89% in the last hour and +32.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL (KBBB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.88K$ 29.88K $ 29.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.88K$ 29.88K $ 29.88K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,669.64 999,998,669.64 999,998,669.64

The current Market Cap of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL is $ 29.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KBBB is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998669.64. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.88K.