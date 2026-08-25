About Kiirocoin Kiiro Chain's overarching vision is firmly anchored in the creation of an infinitely scalable distributed high-performance computing network. This network is poised to emerge as a pivotal cornerstone within the landscape of AI-integrated metaverse technologies. By harnessing the potential of this network, Kiiro Chain aspires to establish itself as a market leader and become the most important computing infrastructure in the era of AI.

What is the current price of Kiirocoin?

The live price of Kiirocoin (KIIRO) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Kiirocoin positioned in the market?

Kiirocoin currently sits at market rank #6697, supported by a market capitalization of ₦51150735.96122065320000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KIIRO?

The circulating supply of KIIRO is 60000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Kiirocoin?

During the last 24 hours, Kiirocoin traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Kiirocoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Kiirocoin reached an all-time high of ₦1260.45788866372652336000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KIIRO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Kiirocoin?

The current price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.