Kibble Price Today

The live Kibble (KIBBLE) price today is $ 0.00124966, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIBBLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00124966 per KIBBLE.

Kibble currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 420,247, with a circulating supply of 336.25M KIBBLE. During the last 24 hours, KIBBLE traded between $ 0.0012219 (low) and $ 0.00127629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051158, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIBBLE moved -0.15% in the last hour and +38.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.10K.

Kibble (KIBBLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 420.25K$ 420.25K $ 420.25K Volume (24H) $ 10.10K$ 10.10K $ 10.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 420.00K$ 420.00K $ 420.00K Circulation Supply 336.25M 336.25M 336.25M Total Supply 336,056,461.8239929 336,056,461.8239929 336,056,461.8239929

The current Market Cap of Kibble is $ 420.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.10K. The circulating supply of KIBBLE is 336.25M, with a total supply of 336056461.8239929. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.00K.