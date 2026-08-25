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The live Kibble price today is 0.00124966 USD.KIBBLE market cap is 420,247 USD. Track real-time KIBBLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kibble price today is 0.00124966 USD.KIBBLE market cap is 420,247 USD. Track real-time KIBBLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Kibble Price (KIBBLE)

Unlisted

1 KIBBLE to USD Live Price:

$0.00124662
$0.00124662$0.00124662
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kibble (KIBBLE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:31:31 (UTC+8)

Kibble Price Today

The live Kibble (KIBBLE) price today is $ 0.00124966, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIBBLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00124966 per KIBBLE.

Kibble currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 420,247, with a circulating supply of 336.25M KIBBLE. During the last 24 hours, KIBBLE traded between $ 0.0012219 (low) and $ 0.00127629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051158, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIBBLE moved -0.15% in the last hour and +38.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.10K.

Kibble (KIBBLE) Market Information

$ 420.25K
$ 420.25K$ 420.25K

$ 10.10K
$ 10.10K$ 10.10K

$ 420.00K
$ 420.00K$ 420.00K

336.25M
336.25M 336.25M

336,056,461.8239929
336,056,461.8239929 336,056,461.8239929

The current Market Cap of Kibble is $ 420.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.10K. The circulating supply of KIBBLE is 336.25M, with a total supply of 336056461.8239929. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.00K.

Kibble Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0012219
$ 0.0012219$ 0.0012219
24H Low
$ 0.00127629
$ 0.00127629$ 0.00127629
24H High

$ 0.0012219
$ 0.0012219$ 0.0012219

$ 0.00127629
$ 0.00127629$ 0.00127629

$ 0.051158
$ 0.051158$ 0.051158

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.15%

+1.76%

+38.32%

+38.32%

Price Prediction for Kibble

Kibble (KIBBLE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIBBLE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kibble (KIBBLE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kibble could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kibble will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KIBBLE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kibble Price Prediction.

What is Kibble (KIBBLE)

KIBBLE is the currency of Cat Town - a cozy onchain world where you can fish, quest, collect, and discover new surprises as the town grows over time. Earn KIBBLE by taking part in village life and use it to shape your journey, unlock new features, and feel more connected to the world and community you're helping bring to life.

With seasonal events, evolving characters you can build friendships with, and new adventures opening beyond the town gates, Cat Town is a place that's always gently unfolding - and here, curiosity rewards the cat.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Kibble

What is Kibble about?

Cat.town is an idle game built on a custom Smart Contract on Base. It is backed by the Kibble token, which serves as an in-game currency for players to purchase accessories for their cats and acquire special items within the game.

What is the live trading price of Kibble today?

The current trading price of Kibble stands at ₦1.6970935537315545328000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for KIBBLE?

KIBBLE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Kibble?

In the last 24 hours, Kibble has seen a price movement of 1.75%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Kibble traded in today?

Within the past day, Kibble fluctuated between ₦1.659394245878548152000 and ₦1.7332582716035127432000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kibble

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:31:31 (UTC+8)

Kibble (KIBBLE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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