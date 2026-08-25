About KIATOKEN KIATOKEN is a purpose-driven cryptocurrency built on the Polygon network, designed to create social impact through the power of decentralized finance. It serves as a donation and reward token for a wide range of charitable causes, including helping children with special needs, protecting the environment, supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds, assisting the homeless, and funding animal shelters. By integrating blockchain technology with real-world missions, KIATOKEN enables transparent, traceable, and fast transactions for donations and community engagement. The project also offers features like staking and community incentives, encouraging users to both contribute to meaningful change and benefit from holding KIA.

Which blockchain network does KIATOKEN run on?

KIATOKEN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KIA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -1.42% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does KIATOKEN belong to?

KIATOKEN falls under the Charity,Polygon Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare KIA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of KIATOKEN?

Its market capitalization is ₦181380387.49450764480000, placing the asset at rank #5087. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KIA is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for KIATOKEN today?

Over the past day, KIA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, KIATOKEN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.