khaokheowzoo Price (KHEOWZOO)
The live khaokheowzoo (KHEOWZOO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KHEOWZOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KHEOWZOO.
khaokheowzoo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,372.62, with a circulating supply of 999.62M KHEOWZOO. During the last 24 hours, KHEOWZOO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01220061, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KHEOWZOO moved -- in the last hour and +20.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of khaokheowzoo is $ 19.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KHEOWZOO is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999615373.659004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.37K.
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+20.44%
+20.44%
In 2040, the price of khaokheowzoo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
kheowzoo是全球首个华语社区推动的CTO龙头项目。社区坚持长期主义建设，反对当下恶性PVP对meme文化的侵害。 以打造加密世界和谐共荣的文化家园为主旨，社区致力于“给所有流浪动物提供一个家，给所有无家可归的meme holder提供一个家”。我们呼唤广大热爱和平、热心建构文化社区的meme爱好者加入。
kheowzoo CTO: Home of Meme Animals! Led by a Chinese team as a CTO project, kheowzoo gives every meme animal a home and provides a place for crypto players tired of endless PVP. kheowzoo is the world's first CTO leading project promoted by the Chinese community. The community adheres to long-term construction and opposes the current vicious PVP infringement on meme culture. With the purpose of creating a cultural home for harmony and co-prosperity in the crypto world, the community is committed to "providing a home for all stray animals and a home for all homeless meme holders." We call on meme lovers who love peace and are enthusiastic about building cultural communities to join us.
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What is Kheowzoo About?
Kheowzoo is the world's first CTO-led project initiated by the Chinese community, aiming to create a cultural home for harmony and co-prosperity in the crypto world. The community is committed to providing a home for all stray animals and a home for all homeless meme holders.
What Makes Kheowzoo Unique?
Kheowzoo stands out as the first project of its kind led by a Chinese team, focusing on long-term construction and opposing the current vicious PVP infringement on meme culture. It offers a place for crypto players tired of endless PVP and serves as a haven for meme animals.
What's the History of Kheowzoo?
Kheowzoo was established with the goal of creating a harmonious and prosperous cultural home in the crypto world. The community has been built on the principles of long-term construction and opposition to harmful PVP practices that negatively impact meme culture.
What's Next for Kheowzoo?
Kheowzoo aims to continue building a welcoming community for meme lovers who value peace and cultural construction. The project plans to expand its reach and provide a stable home for meme holders and crypto enthusiasts alike.
What Can Kheowzoo Be Used For?
Kheowzoo can be used as a haven for meme animals and a home for homeless meme holders. It serves as a platform for those seeking refuge from endless PVP in the crypto world, offering a peaceful and culturally rich environment.
What is the current live price of khaokheowzoo?
khaokheowzoo is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the KHEOWZOO market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is khaokheowzoo's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7388, supported by a market capitalization of ₦26308874.8306667317296000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 999615373.659004 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence khaokheowzoo's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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