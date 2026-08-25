Kermit Price Today

The live Kermit (KERMIT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KERMIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KERMIT.

Kermit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,211, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KERMIT. During the last 24 hours, KERMIT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00534153, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KERMIT moved -- in the last hour and +20.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kermit (KERMIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.21K$ 36.21K $ 36.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.21K$ 36.21K $ 36.21K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kermit is $ 36.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KERMIT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.21K.