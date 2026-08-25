Kenshi Price Today

The live Kenshi (KNS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KNS.

Kenshi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,213, with a circulating supply of 860.00M KNS. During the last 24 hours, KNS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.058945, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KNS moved -- in the last hour and +27.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kenshi (KNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.21K$ 48.21K $ 48.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.06K$ 56.06K $ 56.06K Circulation Supply 860.00M 860.00M 860.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kenshi is $ 48.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KNS is 860.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.06K.