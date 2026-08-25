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The live Kensei price today is 0 USD.KENSEI market cap is 122,207 USD. Track real-time KENSEI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kensei price today is 0 USD.KENSEI market cap is 122,207 USD. Track real-time KENSEI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KENSEI Price Info

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KENSEI Price Forecast

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Kensei Price (KENSEI)

Unlisted

1 KENSEI to USD Live Price:

$0.00000273
$0.00000273$0.00000273
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kensei (KENSEI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:30:31 (UTC+8)

Kensei Price Today

The live Kensei (KENSEI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current KENSEI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KENSEI.

Kensei currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,207, with a circulating supply of 44.98B KENSEI. During the last 24 hours, KENSEI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KENSEI moved -0.08% in the last hour and -12.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kensei (KENSEI) Market Information

$ 122.21K
$ 122.21K$ 122.21K

--
----

$ 135.83K
$ 135.83K$ 135.83K

44.98B
44.98B 44.98B

44,984,089,534.40986
44,984,089,534.40986 44,984,089,534.40986

The current Market Cap of Kensei is $ 122.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KENSEI is 44.98B, with a total supply of 44984089534.40986. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.83K.

Kensei Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.08%

-4.03%

-12.56%

-12.56%

Price Prediction for Kensei

Kensei (KENSEI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KENSEI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kensei (KENSEI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kensei could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kensei will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KENSEI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kensei Price Prediction.

What is Kensei (KENSEI)

$KENSEI is a community-driven meme token born from the passion and dedication of original Shido holders. Rooted in the principles of Honor and Precision, $KENSEI represents a united force working toward the continued growth of the Shido ecosystem. Honor: A steadfast commitment to the community’s shared vision. Precision: Focused, purposeful action toward a singular objective.

More than just a meme token, $KENSEI embodies the spirit of a collective on the “Sword Path” — a journey defined by strength, loyalty, and unwavering purpose. It’s a symbol of determination and unity, driven by a growing community of modern-day warriors ready to shape the future together.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Kensei

What is Kensei about?

$KENSEI is a community-driven meme token born from the passion and dedication of original Shido holders. Rooted in the principles of Honor and Precision, $KENSEI represents a united force working toward the continued growth of the Shido ecosystem. Honor: A steadfast commitment to the community’s shared vision. Precision: Focused, purposeful action toward a singular objective.

What makes Kensei unique?

More than just a meme token, $KENSEI embodies the spirit of a collective on the “Sword Path” — a journey defined by strength, loyalty, and unwavering purpose. It’s a symbol of determination and unity, driven by a growing community of modern-day warriors ready to shape the future together.

What is Kensei's current price?

Kensei trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -4.03% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KENSEI?

With a market cap of ₦165962511.33978208856000, KENSEI is ranked #5198 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Kensei generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KENSEI?

There are 44984089534.40986 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Kensei fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Kensei compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KENSEI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Shido Network Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KENSEI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kensei

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:30:31 (UTC+8)

Kensei (KENSEI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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