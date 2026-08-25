Kensei Price Today

The live Kensei (KENSEI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current KENSEI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KENSEI.

Kensei currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,207, with a circulating supply of 44.98B KENSEI. During the last 24 hours, KENSEI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KENSEI moved -0.08% in the last hour and -12.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kensei (KENSEI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.21K$ 122.21K $ 122.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.83K$ 135.83K $ 135.83K Circulation Supply 44.98B 44.98B 44.98B Total Supply 44,984,089,534.40986 44,984,089,534.40986 44,984,089,534.40986

The current Market Cap of Kensei is $ 122.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KENSEI is 44.98B, with a total supply of 44984089534.40986. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.83K.