About Kenji Kenji Token is an SPL-2022 token on the Solana blockchain that blends anime-inspired creativity with real-world utility. Designed to foster a transparent, community-driven ecosystem, Kenji Token features a live Web3 play-to-earn game and plans to integrate staking and NFTs for additional rewards. The project supports sustainable growth while contributing to animal and humanitarian charities, creating both functional and meaningful value for its holders.

What is the current market price of Kenji?

Kenji is valued at ₦, moving 12.28% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does KENJI have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of KENJI. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Kenji on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of KENJI?

The circulating supply stands at 988146982.88846, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Kenji?

Kenji generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does KENJI perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme segment, KENJI's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.