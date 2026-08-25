About Ken Coin Meet Ken Coin, the cryptocurrency that is set to revolutionize the digital finance world. Ken Coin is inspired by Ken, the first DOGE of Atsuko Sato, and the older brother of the famous Kabosu and Neiro. With Ken Coin, we honor the legacy of Ken, the original Shiba Inu that paved the way for the iconic Dogecoin.

What Makes Ken Coin Unique Ken Coin aims to bring the same community spirit and innovation that Dogecoin brought to the crypto space, but with enhanced features and a stronger focus on utility. History of Ken Ken, the first DOGE of Atsuko Sato, and the older brother of the famous Kabosu and Neiro, paved the way for the iconic Dogecoin.

What's Next for Ken Coin Join us in celebrating Ken's legacy by being part of the Ken Coin community. Experience the future of cryptocurrency with Ken Coin, where nostalgia meets cutting-edge technology.

What is the current trading price of Ken?

Ken (KEN) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 6.28% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Ken's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in KEN?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Ken's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6386 with a market capitalization of ₦64573645.14058358792000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about KEN?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Ken's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Ken stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed tokens, KEN continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.