What is Kekistan about?

Kekistan is a community in the crypto world of meme coins, originating from a 4chan community in the mid-2000s. It is known as the birthplace of Pepe the Frog and has brought together various communities to support both crypto and real-life initiatives. The community has rebranded a token to create a fun and happy environment.

What makes Kekistan unique?

Kekistan serves as the "third place" in people's lives, where they can relax and enjoy themselves after home and family time (first place) and the workplace (second place). This unique positioning makes Kekistan a special space for community bonding and leisure.

What's the history of Kekistan?

Kekistan traces its roots back to the mid-2000s as a 4chan community. It is famously known as the birthplace of Pepe the Frog, a meme that has become a cultural icon. Over time, the community has evolved to support various initiatives in both the crypto and real worlds.

What's next for Kekistan?

With the rebranding of a token, Kekistan aims to continue fostering a fun and welcoming environment for its community. The future holds potential for further growth and engagement as the community expands its reach and influence in the crypto space.

What can Kekistan be used for?

Kekistan can be used as a platform for community bonding, relaxation, and enjoyment. It serves as a space where people can come together to support both crypto and real-life initiatives, creating a vibrant and active community.

What is the current price of Kekistan?

Trading at ₦, Kekistan has shown a price movement of -2.78% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact KEK's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 420690000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Kekistan?

Its market capitalization is ₦393364301.73496265240000, ranking #4117 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

KEK recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Kekistan fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,4chan-Themed category?

As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,4chan-Themed token, KEK competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.