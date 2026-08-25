What is KEK about?

KEK is the ultimate crypto meme project that combines the power of the ancient Egyptian god Kek with the modern online meme culture. Drawing its inspiration from the popular Cult of Kek meme, which is widespread on platforms such as 4chan and Twitch, this project aims to harness the forces of memetic magic to leave an indelible mark on the crypto world. By joining the KEK community, you will be able to revel in the delightful humor of our memes while immersing yourself in a vibrant and ever-expanding ecosystem of like-minded individuals.

What makes KEK unique?

The KEK project boasts a transparent and sensible tokenomics structure, with no taxes imposed on $KEKE transactions. Out of the total supply of 77,777,777,777,777 $KEKE tokens, a whopping 92.3% are allocated to the liquidity pool, with the LP tokens burnt and contract renounced. The remaining 7.7% are held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings and liquidity pools. KEK, the crypto god, ensures that its followers prosper by maintaining a thriving economy in which the faithful are generously rewarded.

What's next for KEK?

Join us in building the grand Empire of KEK, as we embark on an exciting journey to revolutionize the meme society and establish its dominance across the crypto realm.

What is the current trading price of KEK?

KEK (KEKE) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.50% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing KEK's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in KEKE?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is KEK's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4274 with a market capitalization of ₦342379247.16992596096000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about KEKE?

With 76435976159860.66 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to KEK's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does KEK stack up against similar assets?

Against other Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, KEKE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.