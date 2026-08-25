What is Keira about?

Keira is an AI agent that merges Generative AI with blockchain technology to create a unified platform for gaming, entertainment, and onchain transactions. She’s not just a tool—she’s a personality-driven influencer and a scalable SaaS framework. Keira helps users navigate decentralized economies while building her own brand presence on platforms like Twitch and Instagram.

What can Keira be used for?

By combining advanced AI architectures with a unique influencer persona, Keira delivers a unified onchain experience that’s personalized, engaging, and scalable.

What makes Keira unique?

Her Minions Framework offers specialized modules (or “minions”) that excel at tasks like NFT trading, token swaps, and gaming assistance. These minions can also be licensed as vertical SaaS solutions, enabling businesses to integrate Keira’s capabilities into their own platforms.

What is the current price of Keira?

Keira is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Keira is ₦3.9120908554034013344000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KEIRA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦39963167.58611018616000, placing the asset at rank #7054 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Keira's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KEIRA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 704792522.3026634 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Keira fall under?

Keira is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KEIRA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KEIRA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.