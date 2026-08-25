Keep3rV1 Price Today

The live Keep3rV1 (KP3R) price today is $ 0.991531, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current KP3R to USD conversion rate is $ 0.991531 per KP3R.

Keep3rV1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 477,738, with a circulating supply of 481.92K KP3R. During the last 24 hours, KP3R traded between $ 0.980001 (low) and $ 1.008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,995.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.489641.

In short-term performance, KP3R moved -0.52% in the last hour and +32.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 331.68.

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Information

Market Cap $ 477.74K$ 477.74K $ 477.74K Volume (24H) $ 331.68$ 331.68 $ 331.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 477.74K$ 477.74K $ 477.74K Circulation Supply 481.92K 481.92K 481.92K Total Supply 481,923.5082523856 481,923.5082523856 481,923.5082523856

The current Market Cap of Keep3rV1 is $ 477.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 331.68. The circulating supply of KP3R is 481.92K, with a total supply of 481923.5082523856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 477.74K.