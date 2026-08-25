What is Keep Gambling about?

Keep Gambling is a memecoin project centered around the theme of perseverance and never giving up. The project's Twitter account is now managed by an AI agent that generates sports picks, aiming to outperform the sports betting market. The AI has achieved a notable record of 23-13-1, significantly above average. The community surrounding Keep Gambling is lighthearted and has rallied around both the meme and the AI agent. As the AI continues to improve its predictive capabilities, the community hopes to grow and succeed alongside it.

What is the current price of Keep Gambling?

Keep Gambling is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.18% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Keep Gambling is ₦13.1914848619554845272000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of GAMBLE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦32382564.68857842760000, placing the asset at rank #7256 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Keep Gambling's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with GAMBLE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999442422.061629 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Keep Gambling fall under?

Keep Gambling is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact GAMBLE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables GAMBLE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.