What is Keefer Bunny about?

Keefer Bunny is a community of cannabis enthusiasts and crypto lovers who are passionate about memecoins and the exciting world of $KFR! ???????? With 4/20 falling on Easter this year, we’re ready to make this celebration unforgettable!

What makes Keefer Bunny unique?

We’ve built a reward system that benefits the top 50 holders through LP rewards on Meteora, and we’re always giving back with epic giveaways from our wallet, which holds Easter eggs full of surprises. ????

Which blockchain network does Keefer Bunny run on?

Keefer Bunny operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KFR?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 7.84% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Keefer Bunny belong to?

Keefer Bunny falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Moonshot Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare KFR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Keefer Bunny?

Its market capitalization is ₦44695951.73120122496000, placing the asset at rank #6843. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KFR is currently circulating?

There are 927680416.7932462 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Keefer Bunny today?

Over the past day, KFR generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Keefer Bunny fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.