What is KDR about?

Kaidro: Clan Battles offers a unique gameplay experience by seamlessly blending elements from ARPG, MOBA, and Platforming genres, emphasizing three core pillars. The customization feature empowers players to personalize Pilots, Mechs, Weapons, Mech Abilities, Spirit Guardians, and Astral Abilities. KDR serves as the primary in-game currency and integrates with NFTs for asset ownership. Demand is driven by its dual functionality, creating a vibrant virtual economy. Scarcity is enhanced through limited NFT releases and fixed token supply. The Play-to-Earn model rewards users, fostering engagement and retention within the gaming community.

What is the current trading price of KDR?

KDR (KDR) is currently priced at ₦2.5641640539083911304000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of 2.90% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing KDR's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gaming (GameFi),Ronin Ecosystem,RPG sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in KDR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is KDR's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7035 with a market capitalization of ₦38736853.64550266592000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about KDR?

With 15100600.719999999 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to KDR's recent performance?

The price range between ₦2.4582501843314470512000 and ₦2.5963904435104027088000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does KDR stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gaming (GameFi),Ronin Ecosystem,RPG tokens, KDR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.