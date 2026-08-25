KCAL Price Today

The live KCAL (KCAL) price today is $ 0.01344575, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KCAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01344575 per KCAL.

KCAL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 672,288, with a circulating supply of 50.00M KCAL. During the last 24 hours, KCAL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KCAL moved -- in the last hour and +7,868.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.91.

KCAL (KCAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 672.29K$ 672.29K $ 672.29K Volume (24H) $ 12.91$ 12.91 $ 12.91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 672.29K$ 672.29K $ 672.29K Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KCAL is $ 672.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.91. The circulating supply of KCAL is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 672.29K.