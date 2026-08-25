Kawz Price Today

The live Kawz (KAWZ) price today is $ 0.180642, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAWZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.180642 per KAWZ.

Kawz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,021.3, with a circulating supply of 94.23K KAWZ. During the last 24 hours, KAWZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.176075.

In short-term performance, KAWZ moved -- in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.11.

Kawz (KAWZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.02K$ 17.02K $ 17.02K Volume (24H) $ 17.11$ 17.11 $ 17.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.02K$ 17.02K $ 17.02K Circulation Supply 94.23K 94.23K 94.23K Total Supply 94,226.76773 94,226.76773 94,226.76773

The current Market Cap of Kawz is $ 17.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.11. The circulating supply of KAWZ is 94.23K, with a total supply of 94226.76773. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.02K.