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The live Kawz price today is 0.180642 USD.KAWZ market cap is 17,021.3 USD. Track real-time KAWZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kawz price today is 0.180642 USD.KAWZ market cap is 17,021.3 USD. Track real-time KAWZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KAWZ Price Info

What is KAWZ

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KAWZ Price Forecast

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Kawz Price (KAWZ)

Unlisted

1 KAWZ to USD Live Price:

$0.180642
$0.180642$0.180642
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kawz (KAWZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:27:47 (UTC+8)

Kawz Price Today

The live Kawz (KAWZ) price today is $ 0.180642, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAWZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.180642 per KAWZ.

Kawz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,021.3, with a circulating supply of 94.23K KAWZ. During the last 24 hours, KAWZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.176075.

In short-term performance, KAWZ moved -- in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.11.

Kawz (KAWZ) Market Information

$ 17.02K
$ 17.02K$ 17.02K

$ 17.11
$ 17.11$ 17.11

$ 17.02K
$ 17.02K$ 17.02K

94.23K
94.23K 94.23K

94,226.76773
94,226.76773 94,226.76773

The current Market Cap of Kawz is $ 17.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.11. The circulating supply of KAWZ is 94.23K, with a total supply of 94226.76773. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.02K.

Kawz Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 20.47
$ 20.47$ 20.47

$ 0.176075
$ 0.176075$ 0.176075

--

--

+0.17%

+0.17%

Price Prediction for Kawz

Kawz (KAWZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KAWZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kawz (KAWZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kawz could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kawz will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KAWZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kawz Price Prediction.

What is Kawz (KAWZ)

Timedotfun is a decentralized application built on top of Solana blockchain, It helps enable creators to tokenize their time using a minute token, which can be used to direct message, group chat, voice, and video calling. Simply put, you can put a price on the actions above for your fans and, in our case, investors to approach you without being left ignored.

The token in this application is for Kawz, the founder of the app.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Kawz

What is the current live price of Kawz?

Kawz is priced at ₦245.31982597920672336000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KAWZ market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Kawz's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7652, supported by a market capitalization of ₦23115678.269394002504000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 94226.76773 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Kawz's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kawz

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:27:47 (UTC+8)

Kawz (KAWZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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