What is Kava Lend?

Kava Lend™ is a decentralized cross-chain money market that allows borrowing and lending across different blockchains. Lenders can earn a yield by putting their funds on the Kava Lend Protocol, while borrowers can collateralize funds in order to draw out funds. Kava Lend is governed by the HARD token.

What is HARD coin (or HARD token)?

HARD is the governance token for the protocol which allows holders to vote and suggest changes. About Kava Labs For over four years, Kava Labs has contributed to building a portfolio of decentralized products and services that allow users to gain access to all of the benefits of DeFi without the risks present in the current marketplace.

Kava connects the world's largest cryptocurrencies, ecosystems, and financial applications on DeFi’s most trusted, scalable, and secure earning platform. Kava lets you mint stablecoins, lend, borrow, earn and swap safely and efficiently across the world’s biggest crypto assets with a simple and intuitive user experience and the full confidence of institutional-grade security and quality.

With a proven track record of delivering successful projects safely, the Kava Platform is DeFi's most trusted, scalable, and secure institutional-grade cross-chain engine.

The Kava DeFi Ecosystem The Kava Ecosystem is built on an open-source and non-custodial DeFi platform for financial products and services accessible by anyone, anytime, anywhere in the world. It is composed of: • The Kava Platform allows users to securely access crypto’s largest products and services in one safe and seamless integration. The Kava Platform is governed by the KAVA token. • The Kava Mint™ Protocol allows users to take out USDX stablecoin loans using their assets as collateral. Kava Mint is governed by the KAVA token. • The Kava Lend™ Protocol allows users to earn rewards by supplying and borrowing assets from money markets. Kava LEND is governed by the HARD token. • The Kava Swap Protocol allows users to swap the world’s largest assets and maximize yields by bridging the world’s largest crypto assets, ecosystems, and financial applications. Kava Swap is governed by the SWP token.

What is the live price of Kava Lend?

Kava Lend is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is HARD today?

The price volatility of HARD within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Kava Lend?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has HARD generated?

In the last 24 hours, HARD accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦4033.3913661177576000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Kava Lend?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does HARD compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Binance Launchpool,Osmosis Ecosystem,Kava Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Binance Launchpool,Osmosis Ecosystem,Kava Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio category, HARD shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.