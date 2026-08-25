What is Kasper about?

Kasper (KASPER on KRC20) was fair launched with a total of 1,000,000 mints, representing our entire supply of 28,700,000,000 KASPER tokens. This launch ensured full transparency and equal opportunity for all participants, with no pre-mining or insider allocations. Each mint was open to the public, giving the community full access to the entire supply from the very beginning, aligning with our commitment to fairness and decentralization. This approach guarantees that every token in circulation was minted under the same conditions, making Kasper a truly community-driven project.

What is the current price of Kasper?

The live price of Kasper (KASPER) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Kasper positioned in the market?

Kasper currently sits at market rank #4190, supported by a market capitalization of ₦260969927.69743602928000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KASPER?

The circulating supply of KASPER is 28700000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Kasper?

During the last 24 hours, Kasper traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Kasper from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Kasper reached an all-time high of ₦2.4663984497175435312000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KASPER trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Kasper?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Kaspa Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.