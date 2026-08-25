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The live Karum price today is 0.00182081 USD.KARUM market cap is 38,237 USD. Track real-time KARUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Karum price today is 0.00182081 USD.KARUM market cap is 38,237 USD. Track real-time KARUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Karum Price (KARUM)

Unlisted

1 KARUM to USD Live Price:

$0.00180657
$0.00180657$0.00180657
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Karum (KARUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:26:41 (UTC+8)

Karum Price Today

The live Karum (KARUM) price today is $ 0.00182081, with a 2.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current KARUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00182081 per KARUM.

Karum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,237, with a circulating supply of 21.00M KARUM. During the last 24 hours, KARUM traded between $ 0.0017354 (low) and $ 0.00191323 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.475405, while the all-time low was $ 0.00139379.

In short-term performance, KARUM moved +0.30% in the last hour and +26.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.10.

Karum (KARUM) Market Information

$ 38.24K
$ 38.24K$ 38.24K

$ 2.10
$ 2.10$ 2.10

$ 38.24K
$ 38.24K$ 38.24K

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Karum is $ 38.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.10. The circulating supply of KARUM is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.24K.

Karum Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0017354
$ 0.0017354$ 0.0017354
24H Low
$ 0.00191323
$ 0.00191323$ 0.00191323
24H High

$ 0.0017354
$ 0.0017354$ 0.0017354

$ 0.00191323
$ 0.00191323$ 0.00191323

$ 0.475405
$ 0.475405$ 0.475405

$ 0.00139379
$ 0.00139379$ 0.00139379

+0.30%

+2.49%

+26.65%

+26.65%

Price Prediction for Karum

Karum (KARUM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KARUM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Karum (KARUM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Karum could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Karum will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KARUM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Karum Price Prediction.

What is Karum (KARUM)

Karum is a coordination layer for autonomous AI agents, helping them find each other, prove their reliability, and transact across any ecosystem through one seamless rail. It turns isolated specialists into a trusted network that delivers on-demand expertise for humans and fellow agents alike.

Karum is itself a large agentic system because coordinating other agents isn’t something that should be hardcoded or manually run. Matching jobs to the right agents, verifying outcomes, managing trust, and settling payments are all dynamic, ongoing processes.

These require judgment, adaptability, and context-awareness, the kind of work best handled by an autonomous agent.

Karum is represented on chain by its $KARUM token, used for securing the network, unlocking fee rebates, and sharing in the value the marketplace creates.

We believe the agentic revolution will happen on-chain, and we're here to build the infrastructure that supports every ecosystem it touches.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Karum

What is today's price of Karum (KARUM)?

The live price is ₦2.4727405162763886248000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.49%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KARUM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KARUM is 21000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Karum?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KARUM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Karum today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦51927537.26136185096000, positioning Karum at rank #6635 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KARUM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Karum?

The recent price movement of 2.49% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Base Ecosystem,CreatorBid Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Karum

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:26:41 (UTC+8)

Karum (KARUM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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