About Karbo Karbo is a decentralized peer-to-peer exchange network and stable exchange medium, designed to be used by customers and merchants as private Internet money that respects and protects their privacy. It does not have centralized management or issuer and ensures privacy and anonymity of transactions without intermediaries and regulators. Its units of exchange are units of information, cryptographically protected (encrypted) from copying and counterfeiting by the blockchain technology.

What is the current price of Karbo?

The live price of Karbo (KRB) is ₦25.8192455636161942464000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Karbo positioned in the market?

Karbo currently sits at market rank #4593, supported by a market capitalization of ₦266216052.56185114632000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KRB?

The circulating supply of KRB is 10310768.28813112 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Karbo?

During the last 24 hours, Karbo traded within a range of ₦25.8074169983640441896000 (24-hour low) and ₦25.8202640967894563064000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Karbo from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Karbo reached an all-time high of ₦1982.7445772834768000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦8.9813712000556044368000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KRB trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Karbo?

The current price movement of 0.03% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,Proof of Work (PoW),Privacy. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.