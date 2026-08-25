What is Kappy about?

Kappy represents the fusion of anime’s creative spirit with current trending AI technology. Our mascot, an irreverent capybara with an IDGAF attitude, embodies both the playful nature of anime and web3 culture. We will also be making use of AI to allow Kappy to come to “life” to interact with the crypto community through X while riding on the current trend in the Solana chain. Stay chill, aim high.

What is the current live price of Kappy?

Kappy is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 6.98% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KAPPY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Kappy's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7485, supported by a market capitalization of ₦25559098.6107227539616000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999627306.162177 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Kappy's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.