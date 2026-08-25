Kaon Price Today

The live Kaon (KAON) price today is $ 0, with a 15.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAON.

Kaon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,289, with a circulating supply of 10.52B KAON. During the last 24 hours, KAON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.087404, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAON moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kaon (KAON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.29K$ 56.29K $ 56.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.76K$ 79.76K $ 79.76K Circulation Supply 10.52B 10.52B 10.52B Total Supply 14,900,313,437.0 14,900,313,437.0 14,900,313,437.0

The current Market Cap of Kaon is $ 56.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAON is 10.52B, with a total supply of 14900313437.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.76K.