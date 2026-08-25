What is Kangal about?

KANGAL is the governance and value token of the Kangal dApps ecosystem.

What makes Kangal unique?

KANGAL holders are the stakeholders of the Kangal DAO and can create and vote on proposals that shape the future of the project. KANGAL staking is the sole method to mint the utility token $TEAK, which powers the dApps ecosystem.

What can Kangal be used for?

The ecosystem will launch with decentralized applications developed by the core team and evolve into a dAppStore, allowing other developers, teams, or companies to submit and publish their dApps. One of the initial dApps will be an NFT drops platform, which will expand into a comprehensive NFT marketplace.

What is the real-time price of Kangal today?

The live price of Kangal stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for KANGAL?

KANGAL has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Kangal showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is KANGAL currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests KANGAL is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Kangal?

With a market cap of ₦87219032.69277672192000, Kangal is ranked #5929, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has KANGAL seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Kangal compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence KANGAL's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (100000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.