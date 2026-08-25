About Kamala Horris Kamala Horris is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena. As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders.

What is the current price of Kamala Horris?

The live price of Kamala Horris (KAMA) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Kamala Horris positioned in the market?

Kamala Horris currently sits at market rank #4461, supported by a market capitalization of ₦292737298.34936417264000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KAMA?

The circulating supply of KAMA is 995559218.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Kamala Horris?

During the last 24 hours, Kamala Horris traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Kamala Horris from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Kamala Horris reached an all-time high of ₦53.2270226251365175904000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KAMA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Kamala Horris?

The current price movement of 8.81% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,PolitiFi,Parody Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.