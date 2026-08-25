Kalijo Price Today

The live Kalijo (SEED) price today is $ 0.02042159, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02042159 per SEED.

Kalijo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,787, with a circulating supply of 1.85M SEED. During the last 24 hours, SEED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.01688361.

In short-term performance, SEED moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.82.

Kalijo (SEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.79K$ 37.79K $ 37.79K Volume (24H) $ 4.82$ 4.82 $ 4.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 123.51K$ 123.51K $ 123.51K Circulation Supply 1.85M 1.85M 1.85M Total Supply 6,048,043.0 6,048,043.0 6,048,043.0

The current Market Cap of Kalijo is $ 37.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.82. The circulating supply of SEED is 1.85M, with a total supply of 6048043.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.51K.