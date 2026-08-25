Kalijo Price (SEED)
The live Kalijo (SEED) price today is $ 0.02042159, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02042159 per SEED.
Kalijo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,787, with a circulating supply of 1.85M SEED. During the last 24 hours, SEED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.01688361.
In short-term performance, SEED moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.82.
The current Market Cap of Kalijo is $ 37.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.82. The circulating supply of SEED is 1.85M, with a total supply of 6048043.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.51K.
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In 2040, the price of Kalijo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Kalijo is a yield-backed, deflationary digital asset developed on the Zilliqa blockchain. It operates with a monthly buy-back mechanism, funded by yield generated through farming activities on multiple blockchain networks. Additionally, 50% of the yield is distributed to stakers, providing further incentives for participation. This cross-chain approach enhances asset sustainability and yield opportunities beyond the Zilliqa ecosystem.
Purpose: Kalijo is a project that features a deflationary cryptocurrency token called SEED, designed to create sustainable value for its holders by leveraging a unique economic model.
Function: Built on the Zilliqa blockchain, Kalijo functions as a tokenized investment fund that utilizes proceeds to invest in yield farming protocols across multiple blockchains, including Sui, Arbitrum, Solana, and Optimism. This strategic investment approach generates returns that are reinvested into the Zilliqa ecosystem by buying back and burning $SEED.
Utility: In addition to the yield generation process, Kalijo offers a staking mechanism where holders can earn additional SEED tokens and kUSD as rewards for participating in the network. The returns generated from yield farming are used to execute a systematic buyback of SEED tokens. Each buyback allocates 50% of the funds to purchase and burn tokens, effectively removing them from circulation and decreasing the overall supply. The remaining 50% is distributed as kUSD dividends to stakers. This cyclical process of yield generation, staking rewards, and token burning is designed to enhance the long-term value of our SEED token. In addition to the yield generation process, Kalijo offers a staking mechanism where holders can earn additional Kalijo tokens and kUSD as rewards for participating in the network.
Additionally, Kalijo includes a functioning launchpad, where a portion of the funds raised from projects launched on the platform is allocated to buy and burn SEED tokens. This initiative further supports the token's deflationary mechanism, enhancing its value over time.
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What is the live price of Kalijo?
Kalijo is trading at ₦27.7334224876756691672000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is SEED today?
The price volatility of SEED within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Kalijo?
The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has SEED generated?
In the last 24 hours, SEED accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₦6043.2968280215560000, and the all-time low is ₦22.9286891592253984488000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Kalijo?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does SEED compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Zilliqa Ecosystem,Ziliqa EVM Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Zilliqa Ecosystem,Ziliqa EVM Ecosystem category, SEED shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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