What is the current price of Kaleido?

The live price of Kaleido (KALEIDO) is ₦6437.1296550162192000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Kaleido positioned in the market?

Kaleido currently sits at market rank #7333, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29731662.34963503944000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KALEIDO?

The circulating supply of KALEIDO is 4613.489613461926 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Kaleido?

During the last 24 hours, Kaleido traded within a range of ₦5975.394616470752000 (24-hour low) and ₦6926.025578182008000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Kaleido from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Kaleido reached an all-time high of ₦278358.3260313659176000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦4793.8961354867624000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KALEIDO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Kaleido?

The current price movement of 1.83% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Robinhood Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.