Kakaxa Price (KAKAXA)
The live Kakaxa (KAKAXA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAKAXA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAKAXA.
Kakaxa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,378, with a circulating supply of 99.42M KAKAXA. During the last 24 hours, KAKAXA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.314659, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KAKAXA moved -- in the last hour and +9.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.73.
The current Market Cap of Kakaxa is $ 27.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.73. The circulating supply of KAKAXA is 99.42M, with a total supply of 99415059.99. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.38K.
--
-2.13%
+9.47%
+9.47%
In 2040, the price of Kakaxa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$KAKAXA - the most true memecoin with the most fundamental 💩
While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin.
So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale.
📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON.
Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool.
$KAKAXA - the most true memecoin with the most fundamental 💩
While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin.
So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale.
📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON.
Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool.
How much are you willing to believe in shit?
Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE.
100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks.
‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back.
Tokenomics:
Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10%
You're probably thinking why some kakaxa has tokenomics? You're about to find out😏
While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin.
So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale.
📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON.
Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool.
How much are you willing to believe in shit?
Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE.
100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks.
‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back.
Tokenomics:
Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10%
You're probably thinking why some kakaxa has tokenomics? You're about
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Kakaxa about?
Kakaxa is a unique memecoin that focuses on the core element that defines all shitcoins, setting it apart from others in the market.
What makes Kakaxa unique?
Kakaxa stands out by embracing the essence of shitcoins, highlighting their key ingredient rather than following the trend of copying famous memes.
What can Kakaxa be used for?
Kakaxa can be used for participating in its presale, offering the opportunity to make money with specific terms and conditions, including minimum and maximum contributions and token distribution details.
How much is Kakaxa worth right now?
Kakaxa is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -2.13% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is KAKAXA going up or down today?
KAKAXA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme ecosystem.
How popular is Kakaxa today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KAKAXA.
What makes Kakaxa different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Meme,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme category and built on the -- network, KAKAXA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much KAKAXA exists in the market?
There are 99415059.99 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Kakaxa's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦427.32083968728871672000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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