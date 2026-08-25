What is the current price of KAKA?

KAKA (KAKA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 5.45% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does KAKA play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem sector, KAKA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is KAKA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, KAKA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of KAKA?

There are 998513762.944957 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of KAKA?

KAKA currently holds market rank #7688 with a market capitalization of ₦21366598.7824991524288000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has KAKA performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 5.45% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does KAKA compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem segment, KAKA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.