KAIRUNE by Virtuals Price Today

The live KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) price today is $ 0, with a 18.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIRUNE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAIRUNE.

KAIRUNE by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,130.75, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KAIRUNE. During the last 24 hours, KAIRUNE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAIRUNE moved -1.16% in the last hour and +72.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.13K$ 16.13K $ 16.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.13K$ 16.13K $ 16.13K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KAIRUNE by Virtuals is $ 16.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAIRUNE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.13K.