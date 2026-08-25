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The live KAGE NETWORK price today is 0 USD.KAGE market cap is 13,799.04 USD. Track real-time KAGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live KAGE NETWORK price today is 0 USD.KAGE market cap is 13,799.04 USD. Track real-time KAGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KAGE Price Info

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KAGE NETWORK Logo

KAGE NETWORK Price (KAGE)

Unlisted

1 KAGE to USD Live Price:

$0.00013799
$0.00013799$0.00013799
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:23:30 (UTC+8)

KAGE NETWORK Price Today

The live KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAGE.

KAGE NETWORK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,799.04, with a circulating supply of 100.00M KAGE. During the last 24 hours, KAGE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.070116, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAGE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.00.

KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Market Information

$ 13.80K
$ 13.80K$ 13.80K

$ 1.00
$ 1.00$ 1.00

$ 13.80K
$ 13.80K$ 13.80K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KAGE NETWORK is $ 13.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.00. The circulating supply of KAGE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.80K.

KAGE NETWORK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.070116
$ 0.070116$ 0.070116

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for KAGE NETWORK

KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KAGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KAGE NETWORK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KAGE NETWORK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KAGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KAGE NETWORK Price Prediction.

What is KAGE NETWORK (KAGE)

Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution

With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN.

However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.

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KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemRobotics

About KAGE NETWORK

What is KAGE NETWORK about?

Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution

What makes KAGE NETWORK unique?

KAGE NETWORK offers a decentralized VPN router solution that addresses the limitations of traditional software-based VPNs. It is designed to handle multi-device connected homes, including IoT devices, providing a simpler, plug-and-play solution for mainstream consumers. Unlike centralized VPNs, KAGE NETWORK's decentralized approach avoids concentrating sensitive user data in a single entity, reducing the risk of data breaches and government compulsion.

What can KAGE NETWORK be used for?

KAGE NETWORK can be used to enhance online privacy and security by encrypting internet traffic and masking users' IP addresses. It is particularly effective for multi-device connected homes, including IoT devices, offering a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information.

What is the current live price of KAGE NETWORK?

KAGE NETWORK is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KAGE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is KAGE NETWORK's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦18739706.6655601285632000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 100000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence KAGE NETWORK's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KAGE NETWORK

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:23:30 (UTC+8)

KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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