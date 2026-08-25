What is KAGE NETWORK about?

Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution

What makes KAGE NETWORK unique?

KAGE NETWORK offers a decentralized VPN router solution that addresses the limitations of traditional software-based VPNs. It is designed to handle multi-device connected homes, including IoT devices, providing a simpler, plug-and-play solution for mainstream consumers. Unlike centralized VPNs, KAGE NETWORK's decentralized approach avoids concentrating sensitive user data in a single entity, reducing the risk of data breaches and government compulsion.

What can KAGE NETWORK be used for?

KAGE NETWORK can be used to enhance online privacy and security by encrypting internet traffic and masking users' IP addresses. It is particularly effective for multi-device connected homes, including IoT devices, offering a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information.

What is the current live price of KAGE NETWORK?

KAGE NETWORK is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KAGE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is KAGE NETWORK's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦18739706.6655601285632000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 100000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence KAGE NETWORK's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.