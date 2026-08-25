KAGE NETWORK Price (KAGE)
The live KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAGE.
KAGE NETWORK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,799.04, with a circulating supply of 100.00M KAGE. During the last 24 hours, KAGE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.070116, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KAGE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.00.
The current Market Cap of KAGE NETWORK is $ 13.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.00. The circulating supply of KAGE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.80K.
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In 2040, the price of KAGE NETWORK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution
With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN.
However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
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What is KAGE NETWORK about?
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution
What makes KAGE NETWORK unique?
KAGE NETWORK offers a decentralized VPN router solution that addresses the limitations of traditional software-based VPNs. It is designed to handle multi-device connected homes, including IoT devices, providing a simpler, plug-and-play solution for mainstream consumers. Unlike centralized VPNs, KAGE NETWORK's decentralized approach avoids concentrating sensitive user data in a single entity, reducing the risk of data breaches and government compulsion.
What can KAGE NETWORK be used for?
KAGE NETWORK can be used to enhance online privacy and security by encrypting internet traffic and masking users' IP addresses. It is particularly effective for multi-device connected homes, including IoT devices, offering a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information.
What is the current live price of KAGE NETWORK?
KAGE NETWORK is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the KAGE market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is KAGE NETWORK's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦18739706.6655601285632000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 100000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence KAGE NETWORK's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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