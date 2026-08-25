Kaeru The Frog Price Today

The live Kaeru The Frog (KAERU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAERU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAERU.

Kaeru The Frog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,260.69, with a circulating supply of 420.69T KAERU. During the last 24 hours, KAERU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAERU moved -- in the last hour and +31.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kaeru The Frog (KAERU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.26K$ 14.26K $ 14.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.26K$ 14.26K $ 14.26K Circulation Supply 420.69T 420.69T 420.69T Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kaeru The Frog is $ 14.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAERU is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.26K.