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The live Kabosu on SOL price today is 0 USD.KABOSU market cap is 14,016.26 USD. Track real-time KABOSU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kabosu on SOL price today is 0 USD.KABOSU market cap is 14,016.26 USD. Track real-time KABOSU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Kabosu on SOL Logo

Kabosu on SOL Price (KABOSU)

Unlisted

1 KABOSU to USD Live Price:

$0.00001402
$0.00001402$0.00001402
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:23:11 (UTC+8)

Kabosu on SOL Price Today

The live Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KABOSU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KABOSU.

Kabosu on SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,016.26, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M KABOSU. During the last 24 hours, KABOSU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00153192, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KABOSU moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Market Information

$ 14.02K
$ 14.02K$ 14.02K

--
----

$ 14.02K
$ 14.02K$ 14.02K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,225.0
999,999,225.0 999,999,225.0

The current Market Cap of Kabosu on SOL is $ 14.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KABOSU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999225.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.02K.

Kabosu on SOL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00153192
$ 0.00153192$ 0.00153192

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Kabosu on SOL

Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KABOSU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kabosu on SOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kabosu on SOL will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KABOSU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kabosu on SOL Price Prediction.

What is Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU)

Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, became an internet sensation with her distinctive expression, inspiring the "Doge" meme and the creation of Dogecoin. Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2010, Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013. Despite her fame, Kabosu lived a quiet life with Sato. Her recent passing has been met with global tributes, highlighting her impact on pop culture and digital currency.

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Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Kabosu on SOL

What is Kabosu on SOL about?

Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, became an internet sensation with her distinctive expression, inspiring the "Doge" meme and the creation of Dogecoin.

What makes Kabosu on SOL unique?

Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013.

What's the history of Kabosu on SOL?

Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2010, Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013.

What's next for Kabosu on SOL?

Her recent passing has been met with global tributes, highlighting her impact on pop culture and digital currency.

What is the current price of Kabosu on SOL?

Kabosu on SOL is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Kabosu on SOL is ₦2.0804151183781532736000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KABOSU today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦19034701.0334214414608000, placing the asset at rank #6754 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Kabosu on SOL's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KABOSU.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999999225.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Kabosu on SOL fall under?

Kabosu on SOL is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KABOSU's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KABOSU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kabosu on SOL

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:23:11 (UTC+8)

Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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