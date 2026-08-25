What is Kabosu on SOL about?

Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, became an internet sensation with her distinctive expression, inspiring the "Doge" meme and the creation of Dogecoin.

What makes Kabosu on SOL unique?

Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013.

What's the history of Kabosu on SOL?

Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2010, Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013.

What's next for Kabosu on SOL?

Her recent passing has been met with global tributes, highlighting her impact on pop culture and digital currency.

What is the current price of Kabosu on SOL?

Kabosu on SOL is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Kabosu on SOL is ₦2.0804151183781532736000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KABOSU today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦19034701.0334214414608000, placing the asset at rank #6754 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Kabosu on SOL's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KABOSU.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999999225.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Kabosu on SOL fall under?

Kabosu on SOL is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KABOSU's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KABOSU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.