KaboChan Price Today

The live KaboChan (KABO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current KABO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KABO.

KaboChan currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,079, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KABO. During the last 24 hours, KABO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00721784, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KABO moved -- in the last hour and +25.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KaboChan (KABO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.08K$ 38.08K $ 38.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.08K$ 38.08K $ 38.08K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KaboChan is $ 38.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KABO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.08K.