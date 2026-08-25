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The live Kabila price today is 0 USD.KBL market cap is 186,148 USD. Track real-time KBL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kabila price today is 0 USD.KBL market cap is 186,148 USD. Track real-time KBL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KBL Price Info

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Kabila Price (KBL)

Unlisted

1 KBL to USD Live Price:

$0.00080578
$0.00080578$0.00080578
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kabila (KBL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:22:43 (UTC+8)

Kabila Price Today

The live Kabila (KBL) price today is $ 0, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current KBL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KBL.

Kabila currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 186,148, with a circulating supply of 228.29M KBL. During the last 24 hours, KBL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03464478, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KBL moved -0.95% in the last hour and +25.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.08.

Kabila (KBL) Market Information

$ 186.15K
$ 186.15K$ 186.15K

$ 31.08
$ 31.08$ 31.08

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

228.29M
228.29M 228.29M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kabila is $ 186.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.08. The circulating supply of KBL is 228.29M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.

Kabila Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03464478
$ 0.03464478$ 0.03464478

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.95%

+2.84%

+25.08%

+25.08%

Price Prediction for Kabila

Kabila (KBL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KBL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kabila (KBL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kabila could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kabila will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KBL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kabila Price Prediction.

What is Kabila (KBL)

Kabila is the leading NFT hub on Hedera, providing an All-in-One Web3 platform that enables creators, brands, and communities to leverage NFTs to crowdfund their projects, unlocking new opportunities for fundraising and monetization.

The platform offers everything needed to create, launch, and manage a tokenized community.

Kabila’s ecosystem includes a non-custodial wallet, an NFT marketplace, NFT creation tools, a self-service launchpad, and token-gated spaces called Plazas, for social monetization and true community ownership.

The $KBL token serves as the native utility token within the Kabila ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kabila (KBL) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Hedera EcosystemLaunchpadNFT

About Kabila

What is Kabila about?

Kabila is the leading NFT hub on Hedera, providing an All-in-One Web3 platform that enables creators, brands, and communities to leverage NFTs to crowdfund their projects, unlocking new opportunities for fundraising and monetization.

What makes Kabila unique?

The platform offers everything needed to create, launch, and manage a tokenized community. Kabila’s ecosystem includes a non-custodial wallet, an NFT marketplace, NFT creation tools, a self-service launchpad, and token-gated spaces called Plazas, for social monetization and true community ownership.

What is Kabila's current price?

Kabila trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 2.83% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KBL?

With a market cap of ₦252797217.51518125984000, KBL is ranked #4651 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Kabila generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KBL?

There are 228285754.11541796 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Kabila fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Kabila compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦47.0491436138212680624000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KBL?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the SocialFi,NFT,Launchpad,Hedera Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KBL behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kabila

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:22:43 (UTC+8)

Kabila (KBL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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