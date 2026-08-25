Kabila Price Today

The live Kabila (KBL) price today is $ 0, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current KBL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KBL.

Kabila currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 186,148, with a circulating supply of 228.29M KBL. During the last 24 hours, KBL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03464478, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KBL moved -0.95% in the last hour and +25.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.08.

Kabila (KBL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.15K$ 186.15K $ 186.15K Volume (24H) $ 31.08$ 31.08 $ 31.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply 228.29M 228.29M 228.29M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kabila is $ 186.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.08. The circulating supply of KBL is 228.29M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.