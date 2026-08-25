K21 Price Today

The live K21 (K21) price today is $ 0.01469049, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current K21 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01469049 per K21.

K21 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 271,019, with a circulating supply of 18.45M K21. During the last 24 hours, K21 traded between $ 0.01454963 (low) and $ 0.01495954 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.59, while the all-time low was $ 0.01181296.

In short-term performance, K21 moved -0.36% in the last hour and +16.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.42.

K21 (K21) Market Information

Market Cap $ 271.02K$ 271.02K $ 271.02K Volume (24H) $ 15.42$ 15.42 $ 15.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 308.45K$ 308.45K $ 308.45K Circulation Supply 18.45M 18.45M 18.45M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of K21 is $ 271.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.42. The circulating supply of K21 is 18.45M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 308.45K.