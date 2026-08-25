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The live K21 price today is 0.01469049 USD.K21 market cap is 271,019 USD. Track real-time K21 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live K21 price today is 0.01469049 USD.K21 market cap is 271,019 USD. Track real-time K21 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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K21 Price (K21)

Unlisted

1 K21 to USD Live Price:

$0.0146047
$0.0146047$0.0146047
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
K21 (K21) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:22:13 (UTC+8)

K21 Price Today

The live K21 (K21) price today is $ 0.01469049, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current K21 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01469049 per K21.

K21 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 271,019, with a circulating supply of 18.45M K21. During the last 24 hours, K21 traded between $ 0.01454963 (low) and $ 0.01495954 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.59, while the all-time low was $ 0.01181296.

In short-term performance, K21 moved -0.36% in the last hour and +16.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.42.

K21 (K21) Market Information

$ 271.02K
$ 271.02K$ 271.02K

$ 15.42
$ 15.42$ 15.42

$ 308.45K
$ 308.45K$ 308.45K

18.45M
18.45M 18.45M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of K21 is $ 271.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.42. The circulating supply of K21 is 18.45M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 308.45K.

K21 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01454963
$ 0.01454963$ 0.01454963
24H Low
$ 0.01495954
$ 0.01495954$ 0.01495954
24H High

$ 0.01454963
$ 0.01454963$ 0.01454963

$ 0.01495954
$ 0.01495954$ 0.01495954

$ 11.59
$ 11.59$ 11.59

$ 0.01181296
$ 0.01181296$ 0.01181296

-0.36%

+1.05%

+16.02%

+16.02%

Price Prediction for K21

K21 (K21) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of K21 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
K21 (K21) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of K21 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price K21 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for K21 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking K21 Price Prediction.

What is K21 (K21)

K21 is a closed-end art vault that provides liquid exposure to a curated collection of 21 unique and original NFT artworks by a diverse roster of influential and pioneering contemporary, digital, and cryptonative artists. Engineered for composability, durability, and equity, K21 establishes a new protocol for art.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

K21 (K21) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNFT

About K21

What is K21 about?

K21 is a closed-end art vault offering liquid exposure to a curated collection of 21 unique and original NFT artworks by a diverse roster of influential and pioneering contemporary, digital, and cryptonative artists. Engineered for composability, durability, and equity, K21 establishes a new protocol for art.

What is K21's current price?

K21 trades at ₦19.9503351952994130792000, reflecting a price movement of 1.04% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of K21?

With a market cap of ₦368055789.44574698552000, K21 is ranked #4211 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does K21 generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of K21?

There are 18451850.82258 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

K21 fluctuated between ₦19.7590410849184880504000 and ₦20.3157169956542894032000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does K21 compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦15739.7326374763672000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence K21?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does K21 behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About K21

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:22:13 (UTC+8)

K21 (K21) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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