What is the real-time price of Justice for Zachxbt today?

The live price of Justice for Zachxbt stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ZACHXBT?

ZACHXBT has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Justice for Zachxbt showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ZACHXBT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ZACHXBT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Justice for Zachxbt?

With a market cap of ₦50024917.29370832288000, Justice for Zachxbt is ranked #6584, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ZACHXBT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Justice for Zachxbt compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦12.3218204972974072168000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ZACHXBT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999441079.901493 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.