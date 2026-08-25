What is the current price of just memecoin?

just memecoin is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 3.29% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of just memecoin is ₦75.02379549825232352000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MEMECOIN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦91313536.04929020312000, placing the asset at rank #5958 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is just memecoin's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MEMECOIN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 992917307.01266 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does just memecoin fall under?

just memecoin is part of the Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MEMECOIN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MEMECOIN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.