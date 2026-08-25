Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Just Elizabeth Cat price today is 0 USD.ELIZABETH market cap is 58,243 USD. Track real-time ELIZABETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Just Elizabeth Cat price today is 0 USD.ELIZABETH market cap is 58,243 USD. Track real-time ELIZABETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About ELIZABETH

ELIZABETH Price Info

What is ELIZABETH

ELIZABETH Official Website

ELIZABETH Tokenomics

ELIZABETH Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Just Elizabeth Cat Logo

Just Elizabeth Cat Price (ELIZABETH)

Unlisted

1 ELIZABETH to USD Live Price:

$0.00008232
$0.00008232$0.00008232
-6.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:20:57 (UTC+8)

Just Elizabeth Cat Price Today

The live Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) price today is $ 0, with a 11.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELIZABETH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELIZABETH.

Just Elizabeth Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,243, with a circulating supply of 705.00M ELIZABETH. During the last 24 hours, ELIZABETH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00405452, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELIZABETH moved -2.00% in the last hour and +53.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Market Information

$ 58.24K
$ 58.24K$ 58.24K

--
----

$ 58.24K
$ 58.24K$ 58.24K

705.00M
705.00M 705.00M

705,000,520.391018
705,000,520.391018 705,000,520.391018

The current Market Cap of Just Elizabeth Cat is $ 58.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELIZABETH is 705.00M, with a total supply of 705000520.391018. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.24K.

Just Elizabeth Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00405452
$ 0.00405452$ 0.00405452

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.00%

-11.19%

+53.51%

+53.51%

Price Prediction for Just Elizabeth Cat

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELIZABETH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Just Elizabeth Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Just Elizabeth Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELIZABETH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Just Elizabeth Cat Price Prediction.

What is Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH)

Elizabeth is Solana’s meme cat, gentle, sweet, and a little chubby, loved by the community as the official mascot of Solana. She represents the fun side of crypto culture, bringing people together with her charm and personality, while showing that Solana is not only about technology but also about creativity, community, and joy. Elizabeth is also a charity token, with part of the revenue used to support shelters.🐈‍⬛

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Just Elizabeth Cat

What is the current price of Just Elizabeth Cat?

Just Elizabeth Cat is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -11.19% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Just Elizabeth Cat is ₦5.5062174955393166816000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of ELIZABETH today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦79096570.14706954744000, placing the asset at rank #6123 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Just Elizabeth Cat's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ELIZABETH.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 705000520.391018 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Just Elizabeth Cat fall under?

Just Elizabeth Cat is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact ELIZABETH's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables ELIZABETH to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Just Elizabeth Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:20:57 (UTC+8)

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Just Elizabeth Cat

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.9338
$2.9338$2.9338

+2,833.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7173
$0.7173$0.7173

+94.39%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1363
$3.1363$3.1363

-21.59%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5209
$0.5209$0.5209

+2.57%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7173
$0.7173$0.7173

+94.39%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.065821
$0.065821$0.065821

+77.76%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21779
$0.21779$0.21779

+22.51%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0008400
$0.0008400$0.0008400

+15.06%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041086
$0.041086$0.041086

+13.43%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage